Metro Detroit weather: Get ready for the big chill

Everything remains on track for a significant cool-down toward the end of the week. But first, as expected, areas near and north of I-69 have dropped to and even below freezing early this morning, so some of us have had our first frost of the week (there’s another one coming).

Skies today should be mostly cloudy overall, as a storm system passes south of us. It appears that all rain will stay south of the state line, so at least it'll be a dry day. Highs in the low 50s (11 degrees Celsius) combined with the cloud cover means it'll feel noticeably cooler than it did yesterday afternoon. However, with a northeast wind at 5 to 10 mph, those of us near the Lake Huron shoreline will be even cooler...perhaps only in the low 40s (6 degrees Celsius).

Today’s sunrise is at 6:23 a.m., and today’s sunset is at 8:38 p.m.

Mostly cloudy Tuesday night, with lows in the mid to upper 30s (3 degrees Celsius). North wind at 5 to 10 mph.

Even if we start Wednesday with some clouds, skies should become at least partly cloudy, with highs rebounding back into the upper 50s (15 degrees Celsius). North wind at 10 to 15 mph.

Mostly clear Wednesday night, with lows in the upper 30s (4 degrees Celsius).

Thursday should start with some sunshine, but clouds will increase and a shower or two is possible. Highs again in the upper 50s (15 degrees Celsius).

Mostly cloudy Thursday night, with a few rain showers, and possibly even a few wet snowflakes. Lows in the mid to upper 30s (3 degrees Celsius).

Mostly cloudy, windy, and very cold on Friday, with scattered rain showers possible. Highs only in the upper 40s (9 degrees Celsius).

Frost / Freeze Friday Night

An unusually cold air mass continues moving in Friday night, with temperatures dropping into the mid to upper 20s (-3 to -2 degrees Celsius). This looks to be a hard freeze that could kill fruit tree blossoms, depending upon their development, of course. Tender annuals are also at risk if you got ambitious this past weekend and planted them.

Weekend Forecast

Partly cloudy and windy on Saturday, with highs near 50 degrees (10 degrees Celsius).

Increasing clouds later Saturday night, with lows in the mid 30s (1 to 2 degrees Celsius), as long as that blanket of clouds moves in on time. If the clouds hold off, then temps will drop farther and we'll have another frost.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers on Mother’s Day (sorry, Mom), with highs in the mid 50s (14 degrees Celsius).