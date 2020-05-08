Metro Detroit weather: Arctic air arrives tonight

DETROIT – Welcome to Thursday evening, Motown.

Alright, let's get the shrivers-causing weather news out of the way. Yes, temps get closer to and below freezing the next two nights. Even bigger news to many, snow is possible within the next twenty-four hours! Mothers' Day Weekend, thankfully, will be milder, but temps will still below average. There's a chance of a little rain before the end of it. Afternoon temps slowly increase next week.

Thursday evening will be partly to mostly cloudy. It rapidly becomes chillier through nightfall. Temps nosedive from the low 60s late-afternoon the nearly the 40s shortly after sunset. It does remain dry.

Sunset was at 8:40 p.m. ET.

Thursday night will be mostly cloudy and will remain dry. Arctic air arrives, and it becomes a lot colder with overnight lows in the 30s. The mercury with fall to the middle 30s in Detroit and our Metro Zone. Farther away from downtown and the immediate tri-county region, temps fall to the low 30s. Some isolated spots may hit freezing by dawn, Friday. Remember to bring your potted plants indoors. Plus, weather or not you’re an avid gardener, it’s best to hold off on planting for a few more days.

Friday's record low temperature is 30 degrees from 1976.

Sunrise is at 6:19 am. ET.

Friday begins with cold weather and it remains much colder than average all day with snowflakes falling to boot. A cold front brings reinforcing cold air keeping morning temps in the 30s and afternoon temps in the low and middle 40s. Scattered snow showers are possible mainly in our North Zone, north of M-59/Hall Road after lunch.

Friday night and Saturday morning will be even colder. Temps fall to the freezing mark and much lower. Overnight lows will be in the middle and upper 20s. Saturday's record low temperature is 29 degrees from 1983, and we have a good chance of breaking it.

Saturday afternoon will be partly to mostly sunny with slightly milder conditions. Jackets will still be needed most of the day to stay warm, but temps do rise to the low and middle 50s.

Happy Mothers' Day, Sunday! Moms will enjoy breakfast in bed with temps in the low and middle 30s outdoors. Daytime temps rise to the middle 50s with afternoon rain showers possible.

Monday will be partly sunny and chilly with highs in the low 50s.

It will be warmer Tuesday and Wednesday. Skies will be bright as the thermometer rises closer to 60 degrees each day.

