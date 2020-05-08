Metro Detroit weather forecast: Freeze warning in effect Friday night

DETROIT – A Lakeshore Flood Advisory is in effect for Sanilac and St. Clair Counties from now to 4:00 a.m. ET, Saturday.

A Freeze Warning is in effect for Detroit and all of Southeast Michigan, except Sanilac County, from midnight, tonight to 9 a.m. ET, Saturday.

Welcome to Friday evening, Motown.

Arctic air remains over Southeast Michigan this evening, tonight and tomorrow morning. Mother’s Day weekend will have slightly higher temperatures during the day. Some rain showers are still in the forecast on Mother’s Day, itself. Then some higher temperatures return by the middle of next week.

Friday evening remains much colder than average with partly to mostly cloudy skies. A few raindrops and snowflakes will be scattered across the landscape before and just after dinner time. Temperatures will be in the low 40s before sunset and in the upper 30s after sunset.

Sunset is at 8:41 p.m. ET.

We take the polar plunge Friday night as the coldest night of the week. We will likely break our record low for Saturday as overnight temperatures fall into the 20s. The record low for Saturday is 29°F, which was set back in 1983. Detroit and the Metro Zone will see overnight lows in the middle and upper 20s. The rest of Southeast Michigan will see temperatures reach the low and middle 20s by morning.

Sunrise is at 6:18 a.m. ET.

Saturday becomes mostly to partly sunny, but it will still be chillier than average highs will be near 50°F. Breezy conditions will keep wind chills in the 30s and 40s all day. Anyone venturing outdoors will still need their jackets and overcoats to stay warm. Remember your masks.

Happy Mother’s Day, Sunday! The day will begin dry as Moms enjoy breakfast in bed. By midday and Sunday afternoon, it becomes overcast with scattered rain showers. Despite all this, afternoon temperatures will reach the middle 50s.

Monday becomes mostly sunny but a little chillier. Highs will be in the low 50s.

Milder weather returns Tuesday with partly sunny skies and highs near 60°F.

The average height this time of year is in the upper 60s, and we will see that on Wednesday with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s right there available for both iPhones and Androids!