Metro Detroit weather: Chilly, breezy Saturday afternoon

DETROIT – Welcome to Saturday and Mother’s Day weekend, Motown!

After record-breaking cold this morning, it remains chilly and breezy this afternoon. Temps fall tonight, but it will not be as cold as this morning. Temperatures increase a little, Mother’s Day, Sunday. Even higher temperatures are more likely by the end of next week.

We broke the 1983 record low temperature of 29 degrees, Saturday, with a 3 a.m. temperature of 28 degrees.

If you’re doing some last-minute Mother’s Day shopping, remember to wear your masks. People will need their winter coats, hats and gloves to stay warm because it will be breezy and chilly, Saturday afternoon. Skies will be partly to mostly sunny. The wind will blow from west northwest at 10 to 20 mph, dropping wind chill’s of 20s and 30s all day as highs will be near 50°F.

Saturday evening will be fair and cold. Temperatures will be in the low 40s.

Sunset is at 8:42 p.m.

Saturday night will become partly cloudy and chilly. Overnight lows will be in the low and middle 30s. It’s still a good idea to bring your pets and potted plants indoors.

Happy Mother’s Day, Sunday! Moms will have breakfast in bed while it’s chilly outdoors. The afternoon will be cloudy with scattered rain showers from a quick moving low pressure system diving south of the Michigan-Ohio border. Afternoon temperatures will be a bit higher; in the middle 50s.

Monday will be mostly sunny and chilly, once again. Highs will be in the low 50s.

It will start to feel more like spring on Tuesday with partly sunny skies, afternoon temperatures will be in the upper 50s to near 60°F.

Wednesday and Thursday will see warm air returning with highs in the low 60s on Wednesday and upper 60s on Thursday. Showers and thunderstorms are possible.

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s right there available for both iPhones and Androids!