Metro Detroit weather: Chilly, Sunday night, but not as cold

DETROIT – Welcome to Saturday night and Mother’s Day weekend, Motown!

After record-breaking cold this morning, it remains chilly and breezy Sunday night. Temps fall, but it will not be as cold as this morning. Temperatures increase a little, Mother’s Day, Sunday. Milder then warmer weather slowly returns starting mid-week, next week.

We broke the 1983 record low temperature of 29 degrees, Saturday, with an early morning temperature of 27 degrees.

Saturday night will become partly cloudy and chilly. Overnight lows will be in the low and middle 30s. It’s still a good idea to bring your pets and potted plants indoors.

Sunrise is at 6:17 a.m. ET.

Happy Mother’s Day, Sunday! Moms will have breakfast in bed while it’s dry and chilly outdoors. The afternoon will be cloudy with scattered rain showers from a quick moving low pressure system diving through Michigan’s Lower Peninsula and the Ohio Valley. Afternoon temperatures will be a bit higher; in the middle 50s with help from a southwesterly wind 10 to 15 mph.

Monday will be partly sunny and chilly, once again. Highs will be in the low 50s.

It will start to feel more like spring on Tuesday with Mostly sunny skies, afternoon temperatures will be in the upper 50s to near 60°F.

Wednesday will have blue skies, and it will be warmer. Highs will be in the low 60s, which is still below average by 5 to 10 degrees but more welcomed than a few days ago by many.

Thursday will be warmer with rain showers returning. Highs in the middle 60s. Friday and Saturday will be warmer with highs in the low 70s and a chance of showers and thu

