Metro Detroit weather: Higher temperatures Mother’s Day with rain showers possible

DETROIT – Happy Mother’s Day, and welcome to Sunday, Motown!

We will experience higher temperatures today, but clouds will be increasing with a chance of wet weather.

It remains damp this evening and tonight. Sunshine and chilly weather return tomorrow. Higher temperatures and more spring-like conditions arrive gradually the middle of this week.

Sunday morning will go from mostly cloudy to completely overcast. It will be chilly but it won’t be as cold as yesterday. Instead of record lows in the 20s, temperatures start in the middle and upper 30s. Anytime before lunch will be the driest portion of the day. So families with outdoor plans or travel plans for mom in the morning can expect mother nature to cooperate. Jackets will still be needed to stay warm. Remember to wear your masks.

Sunrise is at 6:17 a.m.

A new area of low pressure arrives quickly by lunchtime and Sunday afternoon. Light then moderate and heavier showers arrive as temperatures rise to the middle 50s. Plan on some great indoor activities for mom, or be very careful on the roads as they become wetter.

Rain is likely, Sunday evening. It will be chillier with temperatures near 50°F, and the rain will be heavy at times.

Sunset is at 8:43 p.m.

The chance for rain showers remains Sunday night. As it becomes colder the precipitation moves away. Overnight lows will be in the middle 30s.

Monday will be chillier with partly sunny skies. Daytime temperatures reach 50°F or slightly more.

It becomes milder Tuesday and Wednesday with more sunshine. Skies will be mostly sunny on both days. Tuesday’s high temperatures will be in the middle and upper 50s. Wednesday, we will make it to the low 60s.

Thursday and Friday will be the warmest days of the week. Highs will be near 70°F or more each day. Showers and thunderstorms are possible.

