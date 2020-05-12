Metro Detroit weather: Be Patient...warmer weather on the way

Clear skies overnight have allowed most areas outside of our Urban Heat Island to fall below freezing once again, although a patch of clouds moving across the central part of the area (moving out by 8:00 a.m.) will stabilize temps and keep them from falling any farther.

The day ahead will then feature mostly sunny skies this morning, with fair-weather cumulus clouds this afternoon making for a partly cloudy sky. Temperatures will rebound into the upper 50s (14 to 15 degrees Celsius), although it will become a tad breezy with southwest winds becoming northwest at 10 to 15 mph.

Today's sunrise is at 6:15 a.m., and today's sunset is at 8:45 p.m.

Clear skies and calm air developing Tuesday night will give us one more frost possibility outside of the Urban Heat Island, with lows in the city in the mid 30s (1 degree Celsius), and in the low 30s (-1 to 0 degrees Celsius) in the farther suburban and rural areas.

Mostly sunny with light wind on Wednesday, with highs in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees (15 degrees Celsius).

Increasing clouds Wednesday night with showers and a possible thunderstorm developing. Lows in the mid 40s (7 to 8 degrees Celsius).

Showers and possible thunderstorms are likely Thursday into Thursday night, with highs Thursday in the upper 60s (20 degrees Celsius), and balmy lows Thursday night near 60 degrees (15 to 16 degrees Celsius).

Showers and possible thunderstorms start our day on Friday, but end in the morning with partly cloudy skies developing in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s (23 to 24 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy Friday night, with lows in the low to mid 50s (12 to 13 degrees Celsius).

Weekend Outlook

Right now, I think we may barely squeeze out a dry day on Saturday, with some sunshine to start, but clouds increasing in the afternoon. A shower is possible late...but potentially holding off until Saturday evening. Highs near 70 degrees (21 degrees Celsius).

Showers and thunderstorms are likely on Sunday, with a stronger storm not out of the question based upon the timing of the storms and a upper level disturbance crossing the Great Lakes. Highs in the low to mid 70s (22 to 23 degrees Celsius).

Now THAT’S What I’m Talking About!

Get ready for some spectacular summer weather, with mostly sunny skies likely Monday through Wednesday or Thursday next week, and highs in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees (25 to 27 degrees Celsius).

Can I Plant Yet?

Based upon the long range computer models, I think tonight is our last chance for any frost so, yes, go at it this weekend!