Metro Detroit weather: Getting warmer, getting active

Clear skies, dry air and calm wind has allowed overnight temperatures to drop below freezing once again outside of Detroit’s Urban Heat Island. But abundant sunshine today will boost temperatures back to near 60 degrees (15 degrees Celsius), making for a very pleasant afternoon. Southeast wind at 5 to 10 mph, however, will keep things cooler near the big lakes on the eastside.

Today's sunrise is at 6:14 a.m., and today's sunset is at 8:46 p.m.

Increasing clouds Wednesday night with showers developing later at night. Lows in the mid 40s (7 to 8 degrees Celsius). East wind at 5 to 10 mph.

Showers and thunderstorms are likely ahead of an advancing warm front on Thursday. If you’ve been following my forecasts for a long time, you know my old saying: “never trust a warm front.” Depending upon the proximity of any thunderstorms to the front itself (especially just south of the front), a severe threat could material with late in the afternoon or early evening. Highs will reach the upper 60s (20 degrees Celsius).

Thursday night will be very mild with showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the low 60s (16 degrees Celsius).

Showers and thunderstorms will start our day on Friday, but should end by early to mid-afternoon with some sun trying to break through after that. As long as we get some sun before the end of the afternoon, highs should reach the low to mid 70s (22 to 23 degrees Celsius), and it'll be breezy.

Partly to mostly cloudy Friday night, with lows in the low to mid 50s (11 to 12 degrees Celsius).

Saturday continues to look dry, with at least partial sunshine and highs near 70 degrees (21 degrees Celsius)...we can handle that for a weekend day!

But showers and thunderstorms return Saturday night into Sunday, with Sunday morning lows in the mid to upper 50s (14 degrees Cesius), and highs Sunday in the low to mid 70s (23 degrees Celsius).

All rain ends Sunday night, with lows in the low 50s (11 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy to mostly sunny on Monday, with highs dropping back slightly into the upper 60s (20 degrees Celsius).

Then get ready for a mostly sunny remainder of the week, with our next rain chance possibly by Friday. Highs in the mid 70s (23 to 24 degrees Celsius) Tuesday, upper 70s (26 degrees Celsius) Wednesday, and then near 80 degrees Thursday and Friday (27 degrees Celsius).