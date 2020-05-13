Metro Detroit weather: Storm threat increases alongside temperatures

DETROIT – Temperatures are climbing, but our storm threat is ramping up for Thursday. Half of our area is now under a slight risk for severe storms, and the rain amounts look impressive, as well.

Strong storms Thursday

The sunshine has been nice but we're moving into a wetter, stormier pattern. We'll see two rounds of storms tomorrow. The second will be the stronger of the two. First, in the morning, thunderstorms with heavy downpours will be advancing through areas north of I-94 primarily.

Severe weather can’t be completely ruled out here, but it’s a pretty low chance. We’ll be focused on storms developing south of I-94 in the afternoon, where the atmosphere will be warmer and more unstable.

Damaging winds will be the main threat with these storms. But the likelihood is really hinging on how little cloud cover (or morning rain) makes it into that area during the first half of the day. The more cloud cover, the lower the storm chances.

Severe risk (WDIV)

Dry weekend start

The storm threat ends overnight and any lingering rain will be gone by early Friday. That will leave us with a beautiful dress rehearsal for the weekend. Emerging sunshine will take us to the mid 70s, giving us our second above normal day in a row.

Saturday will finish a close second with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 70s. Should be a perfect window for planting, lawn mowing and everything else in the yard that our cold May start kept away from us.

Wet weekend finish

Get all your yard work done before Sunday. That’s when rain returns to southeast Michigan. Some thunder is possible as well.

It looks like Mother Nature is making up for lost time following our cold snap. It looks like we’ll see off-and-on showers through the day, especially in the North and West Zones. But we’ll see where the track of this wave sets up as Sunday draws closer.

Eighties week

Monday begins a dry warm stretch that lasts until next Friday. Temperatures will be seasonably mild on Monday, but we’ll be above normal from Tuesday through the start of Memorial Day Weekend. Three of those days will bring us an 80-degree finish.

We’ll get tons of sun to go along with those warm numbers. Morning lows will be in the upper 50s to low 60s. So time to open the windows and think about that AC tune up. The heat is just about on.

Track the radar: