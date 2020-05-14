Metro Detroit weather: Monitoring a severe storm threat

The overnight hours have been dry, but showers will increase in coverage and the morning ahead will be a wet one. While a rumble of thunder is possible this morning, these will mostly be just typical showers. Thunderstorm chances increase this afternoon into the evening as a warm front creeps northward across the area. This brings in a warmer, more humid air mass, which is more unstable and prone to thunderstorm development. One thing to monitor is a cluster of severe storms that may develop today in the southern Iowa area and potentially track this way. You can follow this yourself, of course, on the free Local4Casters weather app's radar. The greatest potential for severe storms is generally south of 8 Mile, with damaging wind gusts and hail being the primary hazards, although there is a small tornado risk with any storm that forms just south of and near that warm front due to better wind shear there.

Temperatures ahead of the warm front will struggle due to the southeast wind coming off the cold Great Lakes but, once the front comes through this afternoon and winds shift to the south, highs should reach the upper 60s to near 70 degrees (20 to 21 degrees Celsius).

Today's sunrise is at 6:13 a.m., and today's sunset is at 8:47 p.m.

Evening thunderstorms and then showers are likely Thursday night, with very mild lows in the low 60s (16 degrees Celsius).

Showers and thunderstorms (not severe) are likely Friday ahead of an approaching cold front. The front should cross the area early to mid afternoon, so we should dry out by the end of the afternoon. Total rainfall from Thursday into Friday should be between one and two inches...especially across the southern half of our area, with less to the north. Highs in the mid 70s (23 to 24 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy and cooler Friday night, with lows in the low 50s (10 to 11 degrees Celsius).

Partly to mostly cloudy on Saturday...not a bad day...with highs in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees (20 to 21 degrees Celsius).

Rain develops Saturday night, with lows in the mid 50s (12 degrees Celsius).

Showers and thunderstorms are likely on Sunday, with highs in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees (20 to 21 degrees Celsius). Total rainfall Saturday night through Sunday could be another one to two inches.

Next Week

The long anticipated warm-up will be delayed a bit, with rain showers and cooler temps now holding into Monday..a breezy day with highs in the mid 60s (18 degrees Celsius).

Then we start getting into some sunshine for the rest of the week, with highs slowly rising from the upper 60s (20 degrees Celsius) on Tuesday to the upper 70s (27 degrees Celsius) by Friday.