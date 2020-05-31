Metro Detroit weather: Mild and marvelous Sunday afternoon

DETROIT – Welcome to the final Sunday afternoon of May, Motown!

Absolutely wonderful weather continues, today. It will be cooler than average, but mild. We’ll take every degree we can take. It feels seasonably warm, tomorrow, then much warmer than average the rest of the week.

Sunday afternoon will be sunny and milder. High pressure means stable air and blue skies. A northerly wind will keep highs between 5 to 10 degrees lower than average, but it will still feel wonderful. Highs will be in the middle 60s.

Sunday evening will be fair and cooler. Temperatures will be in the low 60s at dinner time then in the 50s afterward.

Sunset is at 9:03 p.m.

Sunday night will be mostly clear and cool. Overnight lows will be in the upper 40s and low 50s.

Monday will be mostly sunny and warmer. Afternoon temperatures will be in the low 70s. Showers and thunderstorms race across the region ahead of the warm front, Monday night, with heavy downpours and gusty winds.

Tuesday will become mostly sunny and much warmer. Daytime temperatures reach the low and middle 80s.

Wednesday and Thursday will be warm and partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the middle 80s Wednesday and in the low 80s Thursday.

Friday and Saturday will be mostly sunny and warm. Highs will be in the low 80s.

MARINE FORECAST

Lake Erie

Sunday: Wind N 6-12 knots, Waves 1 ft., Water Temp 63 degrees

Lake Huron

Sunday: Wind NNW 6-12 knots, Waves 2-3 ft., Water Temp 63 degrees

Lake St. Clair

Sunday: Wind N 5-10 knots, Waves 1 ft., Water Temp 63 degrees

UP NORTH FORECAST

Northern Lower Peninsula

Sunday: Mostly sunny, milder. Highs in the mid 60s.

Upper Peninsula

Sunday: Mostly sunny and milder. Highs in the low, mid 60s.

