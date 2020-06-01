Metro Detroit weather forecast: Severe storms possible this week

DETROIT – Coming off of a cooler than normal weekend, the heat is starting to build. And that will lead to a couple chances of midweek storms, some of which could be severe. Then following a late week cooldown, the heat really returns next week.

Severe Threat Increases

Parts of southeast Michigan are now under a Slight Risk for severe weather very early Wednesday morning. This is primarily in the North Zone around sunrise Wednesday. Seems odd to expect strongest storms during the coolest, most stable part of the day. But this will be a complex that forms over Wisconsin Tuesday evening, then has enough energy to survive the trip over Lake Michigan and into our backyard.

Tracking as storm risk for June 2, 2020. (WDIV)

Right now, it looks like large hail and damaging winds will be the largest threats. Tornado possibility looks pretty limited (but not zero). There will be another complex of storms that will take a similar but more southerly trek across the lake a few hours later. So the remainder of the area, especially south of I-94 could still see strong storms between 8 a.m. and noon.

Heat Spikes & Relents

We'll see a one-day heat spike on Tuesday as highs climb to the mid 80s. Humidity rises too, which will put heat index readings close to 90. Wednesday and Thursday will be slightly cooler with less humidity. Friday looks a touch warmer, but the weekend will be nearly perfect. Highs will barely touch 80 with low humidity. That means morning lows will start in the 50s. And we should see more sun than clouds for the two-day stretch, all while staying dry.

Real Sweaty Stuff

Even though meteorological summer begins today, the summer solstice is still more than two weeks away. We’ll get an early taste of it by the middle of next week. Highs will reach the mid-to-upper 80s with muggy air. Plus, we’ll throw in some storm chances, just to make the summer feel more believable.