Metro Detroit weather forecast: Bright, warm and comfortable Saturday afternoon

DETROIT – Welcome to Saturday, Motown.

Today will be warm and wonderful with much more comfortable humidity. Clear and cool conditions are on the way for tonight.

Sunday will have more sunshine and still feel like spring. Higher humidity and temps return early next week. “Cristobal” remnants bring rain by the mid-week, next week.

Saturday afternoon will be sunny and warm. A north-northwesterly wind blows at 5 to 10 mph and will bring dry air into the Detroit area for the entire weekend. Highs will be near or just above 80 degrees.

Saturday evening will be fair and mild. Temperatures will be in the 70s.

Sunset is at 9:07 p.m.

Saturday night will be clear and cool. Overnight lows will be in the upper 40s and low and middle 50s.

Sunday will be mostly sunny. Temperatures will be lower and more seasonable. The average high temperature this time of year is 76 degrees. Sunday afternoon temperatures will be in the middle 70s.

Monday will be bright with the return of warmer, more humid air. Daytime temps reach the low 80s.

Tuesday will be steamy! Highs will be near 90 degrees or more under hazy sunshine.

“Cristobal” will make landfall along the Gulf Coast, near New Orlean, Sunday and continue moving north. Those showers and thunderstorms arrive in the Midwest, including the Motor City area Tuesday Night, Wednesday and Thursday.

MARINE FORECAST

Lake Erie

Saturday: Wind NNW 5-10 knots, Waves 1-2 ft., Water Temp 63 degrees

Saturday Night: Wind N 5-10 knots, Waves 1-2 ft., Water Temp 63 degrees

Sunday: Wind NNE 2-6 knots, Waves 1-2 ft., Water Temp 63 degrees

Lake Huron

Saturday: Wind NNW 6-14 knots, Waves 1-2 ft., Water Temp 55 degrees

Saturday Night: Wind N 6-12 knots, Waves 1-2 ft., Water Temp 55 degrees

Sunday: Wind NNE 6-14 knots, Waves 1-2 ft., Water Temp 55 degrees

Lake St. Clair

Saturday: Wind NNW 5-10 knots, Waves 1-2 ft., Water Temp 57 degrees

Saturday Night: Wind N 5-10 knots, Waves 1-2 ft., Water Temp 57 degrees

Sunday: Wind NNE 4-9 knots, Waves 1-2 ft., Water Temp 57 degrees

UP NORTH FORECAST

Northern Lower Peninsula

Saturday: Mostly sunny and mild. Highs in the upper 60s.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear and chilly. Lows in the low 40s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the low 70s.

Upper Peninsula

Saturday: Mostly sunny and mild. Highs near 60 near the North Coast and in the middle and upper 60s farther south.

Saturday Night: Clear and chilly. Lows near 40 degrees.

Sunday: Sunny and mild. Highs in the low na dmid 60s.

