Metro Detroit weather: Be patient, much-needed rain on the way

If you are up early (meaning pre-dawn) and reading this, take a quick peek out the window to the south or southwest and look for the big moon. If you can see the moon, then you can also see the planets Jupiter and Saturn right next to it! Jupiter is the brighter one...very cool to see!

The clear skies now will translate into a mostly sunny day, with near generally near 80 degrees (27 degrees Celsius). Even though wind today will be light, it'll blow from the southeast, so those of us near Lakes Erie, St. Clair and Huron will get a cooling breeze off the lake.

Today's sunrise is at 5:57 a.m., and today's sunset is at 9:08 p.m.

By the way: today's record high is 100 degrees (38 degrees Celsius). That is the earliest 100 degree day in recorded Detroit weather history!

Clear skies continue Monday night, with lows in the low 60s (16 degrees Celsius), and calm air.

Mostly sunny on Tuesday, although we may start to see some clouds filter in by mid-to-late afternoon. It'll be a hot day, with highs near 90 degrees (32 degrees Celsius).

Increasing clouds with rain showers by later Tuesday night, and possibly even some thunderstorms. It'll be a warm and oppressively muggy night, with lows in the low to mid 70s (22 to 23 degrees Celsius).

Showers and thunderstorms are possible on Wednesday, and some of the storms could produce strong wind gusts. Humid highs in the low to mid 80s (28 to 29 degrees Celsius). It'll also become windy, with gusts (not associated with thunderstorms) between 30 and 40 mph.

We don't need severe storms, of course, but let's hope we get some good soaking rains. It's been very dry around here...I've only had 0.39 inches of rain at my house in the past nineteen days, including today...and tomorrow will make it twenty days. That just won't get the job done and, as you'll read below, I don't see much meaningful rain from Thursday through at least early next week. Let's hope we get some soakers as the moisture from Tropical Storm Cristobal head northward and interact with Wednesday's approaching cold front.

Becoming partly cloudy Wednesday night, with lows in the low 60s (16 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy and breezy on Thursday, with cooler highs in the mid to upper 70s (25 to 26 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy Thursday night, with lows in the upper 50s (15 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy with a small shower chance on Friday. Highs in the mid 70s (23 to 24 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy Friday night, with lows in the low to mid 50s (111 to 12 degrees Celsius).

Upcoming Weekend

Overall, the upcoming weekend looks like a pleasant one, albeit cooler than this past weekend.

Saturday looks mostly sunny to partly cloudy, with just the slight chance for an afternoon shower. Highs in the low 70s (21 to 22 degrees Celsius). In fact, parts of our North Zone and northern West Zone may have highs in the upper 60s (20 degrees Celsius).

Mostly clear Saturday night, with lows in the low 50s (11 degrees Celsius).

Then mostly sunny on Sunday, with highs in the low to mid 70s (22 to 24 degrees Celsius).