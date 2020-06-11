Metro Detroit weather: Cooler, drier day ahead

Wednesday’s storm developed pretty much as expected, with the end result being nearly 400,000 DTE and Consumers Energy customers without power. Huge shout-out to those workers who have been out all night and will be out all day today restoring power. We appreciate you!

The day ahead will feature a cooler, drier air mass, with skies becoming mostly sunny. It’ll be a breezy day, with west winds at 15 to 25 mph, and gusts sometimes above 30 mph. This wind direction is blowing the already high Lake St. Clair water toward Harsens Island and Algonac, with significant flooding occurring. So the National Weather Service has issued a Lakeshore Flood Warning for that area until 6:00 p.m. today.

Highs in the mid to upper 70s (25 to 26 degrees Celsius).

Today's sunrise is at 5:57 a.m., and today's sunset is One After 909 (if you're a Beatles fan, you get it...if not, that's 9:10 p.m.).

Partly cloudy Thursday night, with a small shower chance along and north of I-69. Lows in the upper 50s (15 degrees Celsius). Wind diminishing to 5 to 10 mph, and backing to the southwest.

Mostly sunny to start on our Finally Friday, as Brandon Roux likes to call it, but then becoming partly sunny by afternoon with a few widely scattered light showers possible. Highs in the mid 70s (24 to 25 degrees Celsius).

Mostly clear Friday night, with lows near 50 degrees (10 degrees Celsius).

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy on Saturday, with highs in the mid to upper 60s (19 to 20 degrees Celsius). Remember that the sun's rays are intense right now...you (or your kids) can burn just as easily when it's in the 60s as when it's near 90 degrees. Use sunscreen if you or they will be out for a while in the sun! I certainly will...

Mostly clear Saturday night, with lows in the upper 40s (9 degrees Celsius).

Mostly sunny on Sunday, with highs in the low 70s (21 to 22 degrees Celsius).

As discussed yesterday, next week's weather is dependent upon the ultimate location of an upper level low that will develop east of here. Right now, it appears that it will be far enough east to keep us dry but, as you may recall from my discussion about those cut-off lows a couple of weeks ago, the models have trouble handling them. At this point, I see no reason to deviate from yesterday's dry forecast.

So, I expect mostly sunny or partly cloudy skies from Monday through Friday, with highs and lows as follows: