Metro Detroit weather: Dry, hot, humid forest over next several days

DETROIT – The forecast is fired up! All kinds of heat and eventually humidity await you in the next several days. Rain, however, might be harder to find.

90s on deck

Temperatures are getting toasty but there’s still room to run before our hottest numbers are set. Expect the upper 80s Thursday. Then the low 90s takeover Friday through the weekend.

The air has been relatively dry and should stay that way through Friday. Saturday and Sunday will bring in noticeable humidity that will become muggy at times. So heat index readings may reach the mid 90s at times during the afternoon.

Storms show up

As a cold front crawls closer to southeast Michigan, storm chances return Sunday. There’s a very slight chance that one will pop in the afternoon heat on Saturday, but Sunday’s the much better chance. Even then, coverage will be pretty widely scattered. So not everyone will get wet.

Monday will also feature a shower or thunderstorm in spots, but again no guarantees that everyone sees a raindrop.

After a break Tuesday and Wednesday, Thursday looks like a better chance of rain for the area. That’s obviously more than a week away so don’t take it to the bank just yet.

Some relief beyond

The heat relents somewhat next week, but highs will still be near or above normal through the stretch. No big cool downs are in sight through next weekend.

