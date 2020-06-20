Metro Detroit weather: Hot, humid Saturday afternoon with an Air Quality Alert

DETROIT – An Air Quality Alert is in effect for Genesee, Lapeer, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, St. Clair, Washtenaw and Wayne counties.

Welcome to Saturday, Motown.

We walk in to a new season under hot and humid conditions, today. It will be a sizzler, and air pollution levels will rise again. It will be warm overnight with a few more clouds arriving. Fathers’ Day, Sunday, will be hot with wet weather possible but not all day.

The summer solstice occurs at 5:44 p.m. which will mark the official start of astronomical summer. We will have over 15 hours and 16 minutes of daylight, and that will be the longest amount of sunshine for the year. After today, the days get shorter.

Saturday afternoon will be mostly sunny, hot and humid. Highs will be in the upper 80s with heat indices near 90 degrees.

Remember to keep children and pets away from empty, unattended vehicles on this hot day. Also, the UV index will be high, so remember to slather on the sun block for everyone before going outdoors.

Air pollution levels will increase and, therefore, air quality will decrease. So, those with pre-existing heart or respiratory conditions should take it easy today. To keep air quality more acceptable, carpooling, taking the bus, refraining from using gas-powered equipment after noon and re-fueling after dusk are great options.

Saturday evening will be mostly clear and warm. Temperatures will be in the 80s.

Sunset is at 9:13 p.m.

Air conditioners and fans need to keep humming, Saturday night. It will be partly cloudy and warm with overnight lows in the upper 60s. Skies become partly cloudy.

Happy Fathers’ Day, Sunday! It will be mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms possible, mainly in the afternoon. The morning will be dry. So, plan on indoor afternoon activities you know Dad will love. Outdoor, it will still be hot with highs near 90 degrees.

The atmosphere remains unstable, Monday and Tuesday. Highs will be in the 80s each day with on and off showers and storms.

MARINE FORECAST

Lake Erie

Saturday: Wind SSE 4-8 knots, Waves 0-1 ft., Water Temp 68 degrees

Saturday Night: Wind S 4-8 knots, Waves 0-1 ft., Water Temp 69 degrees

Sunday: Wind S 10-15 knots, Waves 0-1 ft., Water Temp 69 degrees

Lake Huron

Saturday: Wind SSE 4-8 knots, Waves 0-1 ft., Water Temp 60 degrees

Saturday Night: Wind S 4-8 knots, Waves 0-1 ft., Water Temp 61 degrees

Sunday: Wind S 10-15 knots, Waves 0-1 ft., Water Temp 61 degrees

Lake St. Clair

Saturday: Wind SSE 4-8 knots, Waves 0-1 ft., Water Temp 65 degrees

Saturday Night: Wind S 4-8 knots, Waves 0-1 ft., Water Temp 65 degrees

Sunday: Wind S 10-15 knots, Waves 0-1 ft., Water Temp 66 degrees

UP NORTH FORECAST

Northern Lower Peninsula

Saturday: Partly sunny and hot with scattered showers and storms to the south, better chance of storms to the north. Highs in the middle to upper 80s.

Saturday Night: Mild with showers. Lows in the low, mid 60s.

Sunday: Showers likely, warm. Highs in the low, mid 80s.

Upper Peninsula

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, mild to warm with showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s near Lake Superior; in the 70s farther south.

Saturday Night: Cool with showers. Lows in the low, mid 50s.

Sunday: Showers likely, milder. Highs in the mid, upper 70s.

