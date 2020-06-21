Father’s Day Forecast: Warm and humid with lingering wet weather

DETROIT – Welcome to Father’s Day evening, Motown!

Wet weather is possible as it remains muggy this evening. After sunset, the weather becomes a bit calmer with showers and any storms diminishing. It will still be warm and humid, overnight. Scattered showers and storms return Monday through the middle of this week.

Sunday evening will have scattered showers and thunderstorms with warm conditions. Temperatures will be near 80 degrees.

Sunset is at 9:13 p.m.

Sunday night will be mostly cloudy and warm. Overnight lows will be in the upper 60s.

Monday will be partly sunny and very warm. Scattered showers are possible with highs in the middle and upper 80s.

Tuesday will not be as hot, and rain is likely with some thunderstorms. Afternoon temperatures will be in the low 80s.

Wednesday and Thursday will have some on and off rain showers with highs near 80 degrees.

MARINE FORECAST

Lake Erie

Sunday: Wind S 10-15 knots, Waves 0-1 ft., Water Temp 69 degrees

Lake Huron

Sunday: Wind S 10-15 knots, Waves 0-1 ft., Water Temp 61 degrees

Lake St. Clair

Sunday: Wind S 10-15 knots, Waves 0-1 ft., Water Temp 66 degrees

UP NORTH FORECAST

Northern Lower Peninsula

Sunday: Showers likely, warm. Highs in the low, mid 80s.

Upper Peninsula

Sunday: Showers likely, milder. Highs in the mid, upper 70s.

