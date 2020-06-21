Metro Detroit weather: Warm Saturday night, wet weather for part of Fathers’ Day

DETROIT – Welcome to Saturday night, Motown.

Summer started and its first night will be a warm one. Clouds move in and it remains mostly dry overnight. Fathers’ Day, Sunday, will be hot again but cloudier with rain possible. More much-needed moisture develops early next week with some relief from the heat.

The summer solstice occurred at 5:44 p.m. ET and marked the official start of astronomical summer.

Air conditioners and fans need to keep humming, Saturday night. It will be partly cloudy and warm with overnight lows in the upper 60s. Skies become partly cloudy.

Sunrise is at 5:57 a.m. ET.

Happy Fathers’ Day, Sunday! It will be mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms possible, mainly in the afternoon. The morning will be dry. So, plan on indoor afternoon activities you know Dad will love. Outdoor, it will still be hot with highs near 90 degrees.

Monday will be partly sunny and very warm. Scattered showers are possible with highs in the middle and upper 80s.

Tuesday will not be as hot, and rain is likely with some thunderstorms. Afternoon temps will be in the low 80s.

Wednesday and Thursday will have some on and off rain showers with highs near 80 degrees.

MARINE FORECAST

Lake Erie

Saturday Night: Wind S 4-8 knots, Waves 0-1 ft., Water Temp 69 degrees

Sunday: Wind S 10-15 knots, Waves 0-1 ft., Water Temp 69 degrees

Lake Huron

Saturday Night: Wind S 4-8 knots, Waves 0-1 ft., Water Temp 61 degrees

Sunday: Wind S 10-15 knots, Waves 0-1 ft., Water Temp 61 degrees

Lake St. Clair

Saturday Night: Wind S 4-8 knots, Waves 0-1 ft., Water Temp 65 degrees

Sunday: Wind S 10-15 knots, Waves 0-1 ft., Water Temp 66 degrees

UP NORTH FORECAST

Northern Lower Peninsula

Saturday Night: Mild with showers. Lows in the low, mid 60s.

Sunday: Showers likely, warm. Highs in the low, mid 80s.

Upper Peninsula

Saturday Night: Cool with showers. Lows in the low, mid 50s.

Sunday: Showers likely, milder. Highs in the mid, upper 70s.

