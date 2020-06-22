Metro Detroit weather: Warm, muggy Sunday night with showers early

DETROIT – Welcome to Sunday night, Motown!

Fathers’ Day ends tonight with warm and muggy conditions and showers. Monday and the rest of the week will be warm, but we will have a wet pattern. This is welcome relief for our lawns and crops that need water. Also, it marks a break in near-90-degree heat.

Sunday night will be mostly to partly cloudy with rain showers before midnight. After midnight, the weather weather moves on as temperatures fall to the middle and upper 60s.

Sunrise is at 5:57 a.m. ET.

Monday will be partly sunny and very warm. Scattered showers are possible, especially from late morning through the afternoon, with highs in the middle and upper 80s.

Tuesday will not be as hot, and rain is likely with some thunderstorms. Afternoon temperatures will be in the low 80s.

Wednesday and Thursday will have some on and off rain showers with highs near 80 degrees. Late night and early morning lows will be in the 50s and low 60s.

Friday will be warmer with mostly sunny skies and scattered showers. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

Rain becomes likely, again, Saturday with highs near 85 degrees.

