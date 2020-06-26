Metro Detroit weather: Cool with fair skies Thursday night, nasty storms late Friday

DETROIT – Welcome to Thursday night, Motown.

The next 24 hours will be quite a contrast in weather conditions in Detroit and Southeast Michigan. It will be calm and cool, tonight. As early as tomorrow afternoon, skies will be darkened by storm clouds with torrential rain, flashing lightning and damaging wind possible. The weekend gradually becomes calmer.

Thursday night will be fair and cool. Overnight lows will be in the low 60s in the Motor City and in the 50s in surrounding neighborhoods.

High heat and humidity make a come back, Friday. It will be mostly partly sunny and hot. Highs will be in the middle and upper 80s with higher heat indices.

Severe risk Friday night

The National Weather Service has southeast Michigan in the “Slight Risk” and “Enhanced Risk” categories for strong to severe thunderstorms. The best chance for storm conditions is between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m. Eastern.

Showers and storms have a potential of containing very heavy downpours, frequent lightning, and damaging wind and hail.

Saturday will still be a bit unstable. It will be in the mid 80s with widely scattered showers and storms.

Things settle down on Sunday. It will be partly to mostly sunny and still very warm. Highs will be in the middle 80s

More sunshine returns, and we will need to use our sprinklers and prepare for high water bills. It would dry and warm early next week with highs in the 80s.

