Metro Detroit weather: Cool Saturday night with long dry spell beginning

A thin line of scattered showers and storms departs Southeast Michigan shortly after sunset. Afterward, skies clear and it becomes cooler overnight. The heat gets turned up by tomorrow afternoon with abundant sunshine. No rain is sight, Sunday, but it will not be on the horizon for several days either.

Saturday night will become clear, and it will be mild. Overnight lows will be in the 50s to low and middle 60s. We can sleep with the windows up again without worrying about getting wet.

Sunday will be mostly sunny and remain hotter than average. Afternoon temperatures will be in the middle and upper 80s.

Monday and all of next week will be mostly sunny and hot. We’ll need to reactivate our sprinklers, but we’ll have good car-wash days. Each day, daytime temps will be in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. Night temps will be in the 60s.

MARINE FORECAST

Lake Erie

Saturday Night: Wind NW 5-10 knots, Waves 0-1 ft., Water Temp 72 degrees

Sunday: Wind NNW 2-6 knots, Waves 0-1 ft., Water Temp 73 degrees

Lake Huron

Saturday Night: Wind NW 5-10 knots, Waves 0-1 ft., Water Temp 63 degrees

Sunday: Wind N 5-10 knots, Waves 0-1 ft., Water Temp 63 degrees

Lake St. Clair

Saturday Night: NW 5-10 knots, Waves 0-1 ft., Water Temp 66 degrees

Sunday: Wind NNW 2-6 knots, Waves 0-1 ft., Water Temp 67 degrees

UP NORTH FORECAST

Northern Lower Peninsula

Saturday Night: Patchy fog, cool to chilly. Lows in the upper 40s and low 50s.

Sunday: Sunny and warmer. Highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Upper Peninsula

Saturday Night: Patchy fog, chilly. Lows in the 40s.

Sunday: Sunny, warmer. Highs in the 70s to low 80s.

