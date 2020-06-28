Metro Detroit weather: Cool Sunday morning, hot afternoon

DETROIT – Welcome to Sunday, Motown.

After a cool night, the heat gets turned to medium then high for today and the rest of the week. Although we may receive 1 to 2 inches of much-needed rain at the beginning of the weekend, tomorrow will be needed as the days progress.

Sunday morning will be mostly clear and cool. Temperatures started in the 50s to low and middle 60s. This will be perfect weather for walking the dog or taking a jog.

Sunrise is at 6 a.m.

Skies will be mostly sunny, middle day.

Sunday morning will be mostly clear and cool. Temperature started in the 50s to low and middle 60s. This will be perfect weather for walking the dog or taking a jog.

Sunrise is at 6:00 a.m.

Skies become mostly sunny, middle day. Temperatures sore to the low 80s by the end of lunchtime.

Sunday afternoon will be mostly sunny and hot. Highs reach the middle and upper 80s. Remember to drink plenty of water and wear like loose-fitting clothes to remain cool and comfortable.

Sunday evening will be clear and warm. Temperatures will be around 80°F in the backyard for barbecues or relaxing.

Sunset is at 9:14 p.m.

Sunday night will be mostly clear and mild. Overnight lows will be in the low and middle 60s.

It will be hot once again, Monday. It will be near 90°F under blazing sunshine. Remember your sunblock all week long.

Sprinklers will need to be turned on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday all the way to the beginning of the Fourth of July weekend. Daytime temperatures will be near 90°F each day, overnight lows will be in the 60s to near 70°F each night and early morning.

MARINE FORECAST

Lake Erie

Sunday: Wind NNW 2-6 knots, Waves 0-1 ft., Water Temp 73 degrees

Lake Huron

Sunday: Wind N 5-10 knots, Waves 0-1 ft., Water Temp 63 degrees

Lake St. Clair

Sunday: Wind NNW 2-6 knots, Waves 0-1 ft., Water Temp 67 degrees

UP NORTH FORECAST

Northern Lower Peninsula

Sunday: Sunny and warmer. Highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Upper Peninsula

Sunday: Sunny, warmer. Highs in the 70s to low 80s.

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s right there available for both iPhones and Androids!