Metro Detroit weather: Warm Sunday evening ahead of a mild night

DETROIT – Welcome to Sunday evening, Motown.

After temps in the middle 80s in the afternoon, it remains warm before dinnertime under clear skies. It cools off, again, overnight. Monday and the rest of the week will be bright and even hotter. Temps approach, then surpass 90 degrees through the 4th of July.

Sunday evening will be clear and warm. Temperatures will be around 80°F in the backyard for barbecues or relaxing.

Sunset is at 9:14 p.m.

Sunday night will be mostly clear and mild. Overnight lows will be in the low and middle 60s.

Venus will be visible in the eastern sky an hour to two before sunrise. It will be a sight that will inspire the astronomer in your heart and your household.

Sunrise is at 6:00 a.m.

It will be hot once again, Monday. It will be near 90°F under blazing sunshine. Remember your sunblock all week long.

There is a slight chance of a sprinkle or scattered shower or storm, Monday night and early Tuesday. Tuesday will be partly sunny and dry most of the day. Still very warm with highs in the middle and upper 80s.

Sprinklers will need to be turned on Wednesday, Thursday and all the way to the beginning of the Fourth of July weekend. Daytime temperatures will be near 90°F each day, overnight lows will be in the 60s to near 70°F each night and early morning.

