Metro Detroit weather: Tons of sun with temps in the upper 80s

There’s more of the same, and we hope that you like what that means for your forecast today. Happy Tuesday! It’s a nice start in the 50s to low 60s under clear skies and we will keep these temps right where they are around Metro Detroit until the sun rises.

Today’s sunrise will be at 6:01 a.m.

We will see a ton of sunshine on your Tuesday, and the humidity once again will remain manageable. This doesn’t mean we don’t stay hydrated, or that we won’t sweat outside today. It’s still going to be plenty warm with highs in the mid to upper 80s staying mostly sunny and winds ENE becoming ESE 5-10 mph.

Today’s sunset will be at 9:14 p.m.

And for tomorrow, guess what? Yep, we keep the beautiful Michigan weather streak going with more sunshine and manageable mugginess. Morning lows start in the mid to upper 60s, and then highs will hit between 85-90°F tomorrow afternoon under mostly sunny skies. We should hit 90°F Thursday and possibly all the way through the weekend. The one difference will be the ‘feels like’ or heat index rising as humidity teams up with the heat, especially Friday through the weekend.

There are no real good rain chances over the next week or so, although a few pop ups cannot be ruled out as we start to heat and bubble up Friday and Saturday. I wouldn’t worry much about these ruining your boating or outdoor plans, I’d be more concerned about heat stress as we will be feeling more like middle 90s through your weekend. These are the dry days of summer and you need an inch to an inch and a half of water on the grass and garden a week during this time of year. We are getting no help from Mother Nature, so it’s up to us. Enjoy the beautiful warm summer days ahead, be smart, and safe.