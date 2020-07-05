Metro Detroit weather: Hot Saturday evening for The 4th

DETROIT – An Air Quality Alert is in effect Sunday for Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, St. Clair, Washtenaw and Wayne Counties.

Happy 4th of July, Motown! Also, welcome to Saturday evening.

We did is Detroit! Another 90-degree-day. That makes a total of six for 2020; June 9 and 10, June 20 and July 2, 3 and today. After a warm and somewhat muggy, night, there’s a good chance of a seventh, eighth and even ninth or more before next week is done.

Saturday evening will be fair and hot to very warm. Temperatures will still be near 90 degrees before dinner and cookouts begin. Try to keep fireworks to the professionals. Many hospitals are stressed due to the coronavirus crisis, and it’s like a tinder-box outdoors, and we do not want any fires.

Sunset is at 9:13 p.m.

Saturday night will be warm and muggy. Overnight lows will be in the middle and upper 60s to near 70 degrees.

Sweltering conditions persist, Sunday, and this will be the best chance to break or tie a record high. About 96 degrees is the record from 1988, and afternoon temps will be in the middle 90s.

After the holiday weekend, the heat wave continues. Monday and Tuesday will have daytime temperatures in the middle 90s, again. Lawns and other vegetation will need plenty of water to stay healthy.

Our next best chance of any rain will be in random locations, Wednesday and late next week. It remains hot and muggy with isolated showers and thunderstorms each afternoon. Highs will be in the low to upper 90s each day.

MARINE FORECAST

Lake Erie

Saturday Night: Wind NNE 4-8 knots, Waves 0-1 ft., Water Temp 75 degrees

Sunday: Wind N 10-15 knots, Waves 0-1 ft., Water Temp 76 degrees

Lake Huron

Saturday Night: Wind NNE 4-8 knots, Waves 0-1 ft., Water Temp 70 degrees

Sunday: Wind N 10-15 knots, Waves 0-1 ft., Water Temp 71 degrees

Lake St. Clair

Saturday Night: Wind NNE 4-8 knots, Waves 0-1 ft., Water Temp 69 degrees

Sunday: Wind N 10-15 knots, Waves 0-1 ft., Water Temp 69 degrees

UP NORTH FORECAST

Northern Lower Peninsula

Saturday Night: Fair, warm. Lows in the low, mid 60s.

Sunday: Sunny, hot. Highs in the upper 80s and low 90s.

Upper Peninsula

Saturday Night: Fair, warm. Lows in the low, mid 60s.

Sunday: Sunny, hot. Highs in the upper 80s and low 90s.