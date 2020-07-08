Weather: Wayne County under severe thunderstorm, flash flood warnings

DETROIT – Severe thunderstorm warnings are popping up in southeastern Michigan this afternoon.
- Wayne County is now under a severe thunderstorm warning until 3:15 p.m. Wednesday.
- Wayne County also is under a flash flood warning until 5:45 p.m. Wednesday.
- A severe thunderstorm warning for St. Clair County has expired.
Much of the region remains under a heat advisory through the rest of the day.
