Weather: Wayne County under severe thunderstorm, flash flood warnings

Storms pop up across Metro Detroit

Dave Bartkowiak Jr., Digital Managing Editor

DETROIT – Severe thunderstorm warnings are popping up in southeastern Michigan this afternoon.

  • Wayne County is now under a severe thunderstorm warning until 3:15 p.m. Wednesday.
  • Wayne County also is under a flash flood warning until 5:45 p.m. Wednesday.
  • A severe thunderstorm warning for St. Clair County has expired.

Much of the region remains under a heat advisory through the rest of the day.

