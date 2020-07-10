Live weather radar: Tracking potential storms in SE Michigan

DETROIT – We are tracking storms and rain today in southeastern Michigan.

Watch the live weather radar in the video player above.

You can use the interactive radar here.

Here’s the detailed forecast from Meteorologist Paul Gross:

Our best chance of the week for rain comes later today and this evening as a cold front tracks eastward into this hot, steamy air mass. We’ll have some sunshine this morning then, around lunchtime, those of you in our West Zone should start looking to the west as the first wave of thunderstorms should be developing.

We’ll have thunderstorm chances most of the afternoon, as this won’t be just a single line of storms (there will be breaks) -- keep an eye on our app’s radar to stay ahead of the approaching weather.

At this point, I do not expect widespread severe weather. If the storms hold off until mid-afternoon for some reason, and we get an extra couple of hours of sunshine – hence warmer temperatures – then I’d be more concerned. That doesn’t mean that a stray strong wind gust isn’t possible, as we’ve seen in recent days, but most of us shouldn’t see severe weather.