Metro Detroit weather: Approaching heat wave could rival the last

DETROIT – We’re wrapping up another comfortable afternoon. Things will only get hotter from here, as our next heat wave looks like it might rival the one we just finished.

Savoring comfort

Another nice night for sleeping with the windows open lies ahead. Lows will range from the upper 50s outside the Metro Zone, to the low-and-mid 60s around Detroit. Heat starts to build a bit Wednesday as temperatures rise to the upper 80s.

Humidity will creep just to noticeable levels, so the heat index won’t be much different from the actual temperature. Thursday’s storms may keep the 90s away for one more day. But then they kick in the front door.

Heat wave part two

Friday starts another heat wave that may last as long as the one we just wrapped up. The forecast has 90-degree highs from Friday through Friday of next week at least.

Humidity levels go from noticeable Wednesday and Thursday to muggy Friday and Saturday to tropical for much of next week. That will put heat index readings in the upper 90s for at least a few days next week, and it will keep morning lows from dropping below the low-and-mid 70s.

The air conditioning will be back at full blast for much of our forecast.

Some wet weather

Wednesday night and Thursday bring the best chance of rain and storms. Expect some downpours with those but it looks like any widespread severe weather will stay west and south of us.

We’ll have smaller chances over the weekend. Then, we’ll look at pop-up stuff in the afternoons next week.

Other than Thursday, the rain we get will be widely scattered, so keep your fingers crossed if you need a soaker.

Track the radar: