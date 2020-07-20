Metro Detroit weather: Gradual clearing and mild, Sunday night

DETROIT – Welcome to Sunday night, Motown.

Severe storms came and went. Much needed rain fell. Now, much needed dryness and sunshine return with mild conditions overnight and very warm conditions, tomorrow.

Sunday night becomes a partly cloudy to mostly clear overnight. Overnight lows will be on the warm side; near 70°F.

Monday will be mostly sunny and hot. Afternoon temperatures will be near 90°F.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms return Tuesday and Wednesday. It will not be as hot with daytime temperatures reaching the middle 80s on Tuesday and in the upper 80s on Wednesday.

Sunshine returns and it becomes more steamy by the end of the week. Thursday’s highs will reach the upper 80s. Friday and Saturday will have high temperatures near 90°F or a bit more.

For an in-depth, interactive live weather radar map, go here: Michigan Weather Radar.

