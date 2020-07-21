Metro Detroit weather: More rounds of thunderstorms before heat, humidity increase

DETROIT – We’ll see a couple rounds of thunderstorms in the near term before tolerable warmth and humidity get turned up another notch this weekend. It looks like we’ll put more 90s in the books before July is done.

Storm shots

Thunderstorms got an early start in the region Tuesday afternoon, mainly across Indiana. There’s a small chance that our South Zone will see some showers or thunder in the early evening. But the better chance for thunderstorms arrives around midnight.

The better chance will lie in the South Zone, with smaller chances the farther north you live. And most of this will be done by sunrise on Wednesday morning. These storms should not be severe.

Wednesday will be more humid and unstable. We should be able to stay dry through at least mid-afternoon, before thunderstorms fire again. This time, there’s a chance that they may become severe. Most of us are in a Marginal Risk for severe weather, which is the lowest category.

Wind gusts might become strong enough to knock down tree limbs and power lines. The back edge of the front that started all this will clear the area during Wednesday evening, which should end our severe threat. Beyond that it’s possible that a few showers linger into the evening, however.

Heating up

Highs Wednesday should remain in the mid 80s for a lot of us. But in some locations where afternoon storms fire sooner, those numbers may stop in the upper 70s. Humidity will be muggy to tropical for the entire area, though. Humidity will decrease on Thursday but high temperatures will return to the mid 80s.

Numbers ramp up a bit more over the weekend. Saturday will be close to 90, Sunday and Monday should take us to the low 90s.

Other than a slight chance at a pop-up storm Thursday and Saturday, Sunday will be our next significant opportunity of thunderstorms.

