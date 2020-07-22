Metro Detroit weather: Thunderstorms expected Wednesday, this weekend

DETROIT – Thunderstorms will finish off our Wednesday afternoon, then return this weekend. Plus, we will get a break from the humidity in the short-term, as well.

Drier air, hotter temps

We’ve been sitting in the soup Wednesday, with humidity reaching tropical levels. That changes Thursday as we go back to just noticeable humidity. But we may see some patchy fog. Then dewpoints return to the low 70s. Add in 90-degree heat and heat index readings will rise to the upper 90s by Sunday.

That will be our warmest of the forecast with near-normal warmth and lower humidity returning again by the middle of next week.

Mainly dry weekend

Another cold front will drag itself through late Sunday night. So we should be able to stay dry until after sunset Sunday. Most of the rain and storms accompanying that front will greet us overnight into Monday morning. How long they linger is still a question.

If you’re headed up north this weekend, expect to see daytime storms in the eastern UP and northern lower Sunday.

August in sight

The 10-day forecast takes us through the end of this month. If the forecast holds, we’ll be above normal for every day for the remainder of July. That will be 30 of 31 days of at-or-above normal temperatures.

As of right now, our average daily temperature for this month ranks us as the 5th hottest July on record. We’ll likely finish in that spot, barring some drastic change in the forecast.

Track the radar: