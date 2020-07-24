Metro Detroit weather: Heat, humidity return this weekend before next rain chance

DETROIT – Here comes the weekend, and it’s coming in hot. There’s only one solid shot of rain in the next seven days, -- here’s to hoping we all get something.

Weekend heat

We’ve had our fair share of 90s this month. Now expect one more, with a few more close calls. Highs Saturday will reach the upper 80s, then the low 90s on Sunday.

Humidity will stay at noticeable levels to start the weekend, then spike Sunday afternoon. So it will feel like the mid 90s at times. Expect more sun than clouds on balance for the two-day stretch.

Main rain chance

Monday will be our only significant rain chance through the end of July. A cold front will move through late in the day bringing scattered thunderstorms at least for the afternoon and evening. That front will drop the humidity back down to just noticeable levels for the remainder of next week.

Rainfall amounts should be between a quarter- and a half-inch, but as is always the case with scattered storms, not everyone will get them.

There’s a small chance of a shower on the other side of the front Tuesday. Right now, it looks like the best chance is in the North Zone, but even that is nothing to write home about. So most (if not all) of us will remain dry after the Monday.

Tigers opener

Baseball is back! The Detroit Tigers’ home opener for this season’s shortened 60-game schedule is Monday. They’ll take on the Kansas City Royals at 7:10 p.m.

Of course, fans are not permitted at Comerica Park, but if you’re using this as an excuse to head downtown and celebrate, be aware of the storm chance mentioned above. Hopefully they’ll be able to work around any storms that move through.

Evening temperatures will be in the 80s, with high humidity.

