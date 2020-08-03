Metro Detroit weather: Another day of rain before dry, cooler end to week

DETROIT – We’re not done with the rain just yet, but the heat will take a vacation in the near term.

Still more rain

Some areas have seen over 2 inches of rain since Saturday night. Other spots are still looking for more.

Any showers or storms Monday evening should fade before sunset, but on Tuesday, we’ll see a few more scattered light showers, mainly in the afternoon and primarily in the North and Metro zones.

Once that exits Tuesday evening, we’ll be dry until the end of the weekend. The rain was much needed, but by the time our next shot rolls around, it will be just as welcome.

Election Day

Michiganders are headed to the polls (or their mailboxes) to make their choice for primary races. Overall, it will be impact-free for most of us.

Those light scattered showers won’t last long where they pop up. Plus, the humidity will be down and temperatures won’t be too shabby for August.

Comfortable stretch

If Tuesday’s forecast verifies, it will tie Sunday for the coolest high temperature of the summer, at 75 degrees. That’s only 8 degrees below normal and shows how toasty temperatures have been this year.

We’ll get to enjoy the 70s through Thursday. Temperatures in the 80s come back Friday and warm to 87 for a high Sunday.

The humidity will drop Monday night and stay very low until the weekend. Things will get muggy again by Sunday.

Track the radar: