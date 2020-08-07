Metro Detroit weather: Humidity stays low this weekend despite rise in temperatures

DETROIT – Sure, we used up this week’s coolest temperatures already. But humidity will stay low for most of the weekend, even as temperatures rise above normal. Also, rain chances are still a large and open question into next week.

Weekend overview

If we had to grade this weekend, we’d give it a B+.

Saturday will be the pick of the two, hands down. It will be cooler, less humid, dry and feature at least partial sunshine.

Sunday brings back muggy air with slightly warmer temperatures. Rain chances will be there, too. Models are suggesting we could see some morning/midday showers in spots as high pressure finally exits.

It still looks like most of Sunday will be dry nonetheless, so even though these will be the warmest numbers of the week, they’re still only 3–5 degrees above normal.

Uncertain week ahead

Monday brings a slow, stubborn cold front that appears not to be in a hurry to go anywhere. So that puts a lot of uncertainty into next week’s forecast.

We’re fairly confident that Monday will be the most likely chance of showers and storms. But where that front goes from there is still in question.

It might move far enough south to keep us dry beyond Tuesday morning, or it could hang around the state line and keep rain chances around each day next week. I don’t think the location will have a huge impact on temperatures, though.

Plan on mid-80s for the week beyond Monday, when we’ll be close to 90 degrees. Also, expect humidity to remain muggy all week.

