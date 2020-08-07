Metro Detroit weather: Warming weekend

We’ve had another fantastic night of sleeping weather, but you and I both know that this doesn’t last forever in Michigan summers, so don’t get used to it (although we have one more to enjoy before things start heating up).

It’ll also be another fantastic day ahead, with plenty of sunshine, low humidity, and highs in the low 80s (27 to 28 degrees Celsius). Light north wind will shift to the east, so it’ll be a little cooler on the east side near the Great Lakes.

Today’s sunrise is at 6:33 a.m., and today’s sunset is at 8:44 p.m.

Clear skies and very comfortable once again Friday night, with lows in the mid to upper 50s (14 to 15 degrees Celsius), and calm air.

Weekend Update

Saturday still looks like the pick day of the weekend, with abundant sunshine and highs in the mid 80s (29 degrees Celsius). Best of all, the humidity should still remain in check.

Likewise, Saturday evening looks spectacular for any and all outdoor plans…take advantage of this one! Overnight, skies will become partly cloudy, and higher moisture air starting to move in will keep temps from falling below the mid 60s (18 to 19 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy, warmer and more humid on Sunday. There is still the chance for some scattered showers and thunderstorms, but not everybody will get one. In fact, more probably won’t see rain than will. Still, if you have outdoor plans, just check the live radar on the free Local4Casters weather app to stay ahead of the weather. And if you set alerts to on, you’ll even receive notifications of rain or lightning nearby. Humid highs in the mid to upper 80s (30 to 31 degrees Celsius).

Partly to mostly cloudy and steamy Sunday night, with lows near 70 degrees (21 degrees Celsius).

Next Week: Forecast Uncertainty Increases

There’s a better chance of showers and thunderstorms on Monday, with humid highs in the upper 80s (31 to 32 degrees Celsius).

Shower and thunderstorm chances continue Monday night ahead of an approaching cold front. Steamy lows near 70 degrees (21 degrees Celsius).

The front should come through the area Tuesday morning, and any showers and storms left in the area will move off to the east, with skies becoming partly cloudy. You’ll probably notice the humidity starting to drop in the afternoon as drier air filters in. Highs in the mid 80s (30 degrees Celsius).

Hopefully skies clear out Tuesday night so we can see the annual Perseid Meteor Shower! I’ll tell you this weekend where and when to look, so keep an eye out for my weather articles (and remember that I tweet the link every time one posts…you can follow me at @PGLocal4, and the Local4Casters at @Local4Casters).

Forecast uncertainty for the rest of next week has increased markedly, as the computer models are now not in agreement as to how far south the Tuesday cold front will go before stopping and becoming stationary for the rest of the week. Pockets of showers and thunderstorms will ripple eastward along that front so, obviously, proximity to our area will greatly dictate our rain chances. So, areas near the state line will have greater rain chances than areas north of I-69. Hopefully this weekend’s computer models will find some common ground, and I’ll keep you posted.

As for temperatures, it appears that we’ll be in a pretty stable temp regime since that front to our south won’t be moving much. Highs should generally remain in the mid 80s (30 degrees Celsius), with overnight lows in the mid 60s (18 to 19 degrees Celsius).