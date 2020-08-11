Metro Detroit weather: Lower humidity makes for more comfortable end to workweek

DETROIT – We’ll keep most of the heat from the last couple days, but we’re kicking humidity to the curb, and with generally clear skies over the next few days, expect plenty of bright days.

Warm week

We were hanging around 90 for the last two days, so the next several will be just slightly cooler. It’s the lack of humidity that will make things more comfortable, however.

Highs will finish in the mid-80s through the weekend, with morning lows generally in the mid-60s.

Humidity does start to come back for the weekend, which will fuel rain and storm chances, as well.

Weekend rain

You’ll notice the rain chances return for the weekend in our 10-day forecast. They’re not impressive.

On Saturday, nearly everyone should remain dry outside of a rogue pop-up storm in the afternoon or evening.

Sunday’s chances are a bit better, but mainly in the evening. We’ll get a lot of outdoor time in if you’re hanging around Southeast Michigan. The Sunday rain chance looks more widespread and earlier in the day if you’re headed up north.

As that front pulls through the state, we’ll see rain and storm chances continue into Monday, as well.

Meteors tonight

We’re getting cloud cooperation for the peak of the Perseid meteor showers on Tuesday night. The Perseids have a reputation of being one of the brightest celestial shows, which is good news for us city folk. They can get as bright as Jupiter or Venus.

Obviously, the more rural and darker location you can find, the more you can see. But with the moon being up Tuesday night and half lit, that will reduce the number of meteors we can see.

So if you’re reading online posts that brag about 30 meteors per hour, that’s usually reserved for people in the darkest locations with no light pollution. Plan on seeing far fewer in urban locations. But if you plan to spend some time patiently waiting, you’ll likely be rewarded.

Most of the meteors will be shooting out of the northeast sky. Happy hunting!

Track the radar: