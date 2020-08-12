Metro Detroit weather: Humidity stays low, temperatures trend up through weekend

DETROIT – August can certainly treat us much worse than it is this week. Temperatures are warmer than normal, but our humidity remains very low. Changes are starting to emerge toward the end of the forecast.

Warm into the weekend

The normal high temperature this time of year is 82 degrees, so we’re not far from that mark. But we should stay consistently above that through the weekend.

Highs will be around 87 the next two days, then drop to 83 for the weekend, with additional cloud cover as a cold front approaches and high pressure departs.

Humidity will start to rise over the weekend to muggy levels, then drop again behind a cold front late Monday. That’s followed by another comfortable stretch.

Faster rain

Sunday still looks like the most likely chance of showers and storms this week. But the front triggering them will be a bit quicker. It now looks like midday Sunday could bring some scattered activity to our corner of the mitten.

Just a slight chance remains Monday.

Looking cooler

Temperatures finally start trending cooler behind that front. By Tuesday, we’ll be back to a high of 78, and we might get three straight finishes in the 70s. Again, this is all with low humidity, so next week really does look made-to-order, prior to storm chances returning by next weekend.

Track the radar: