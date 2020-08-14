Metro Detroit weather: Warm and muggy Friday night, weekend showers and storms possible

DETROIT – Welcome to Friday evening, Motown.

Afternoon showers and thunderstorms continue to weaken with warm, humid conditions remaining.

Friday night and Saturday will be warm and muggy. Unstable air will keep the chance of showers and thunderstorms possible Saturday and Sunday. Calmer weather returns with lower humidity next week.

Friday evening will be partly sunny, warm and humid. Temperatures will be in the low 80s. Scattered showers and storms diminish in time for the Detroit Tigers baseball game at Comerica Park. First pitch is at 7:10 p.m.

Sunset is at 8:35 p.m.

Friday night will be partly cloudy, warm and muggy. Make sure air conditioners are working and homes are properly ventilated with overnight lows only in the 60s and low 70s.

Saturday will look and feel like summer. Afternoon temperatures will be near 85 degrees. Showers and thunderstorms are possible after 2 p.m. with a Marginal Risk of strong to severe storms with heavy downpours, frequent lightning and damaging wind and hail.

Sunday has a better chance of cloudier skies and more widespread shower and storm activity. Daytime temperatures reach the low 80s.

After a cold front passes, sunshine and relief from the muggy weather returns. Highs will be near 80 degrees, Monday. Abundant sunshine is expected Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs will be in the middle and upper 70s, Tuesday, and in the low 80s, Wednesday.

