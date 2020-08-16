Metro Detroit weather: Scattered showers and storms Saturday evening, remaining warm

DETROIT – Welcome to Saturday evening, Motown.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop and migrate over the Detroit and Southeast Michigan, Saturday evening and tonight. Wet weather lingers in to Sunday morning, then it becomes brighter as the day progresses. Warm weather, blue skies and lower humidity dominate much of next week.

Showers and thunderstorms being to blossom over various cities and neighborhoods in the Motown area before and after dinnertime. Storms that develop right on top of towns will expand and remain almost stationary. Scattered storms in South Central and Southwest Michigan will inch their way into and through the region at a snail’s pace. Temperatures will be in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Heavy downpours with ponding is possible. Lightning and gusty winds are on the table, as well. Drivers must remain alert and avoid any high-standing water.

Sunset is at 8:33 p.m. ET.

Saturday night will have more scattered showers and storms ahead of a cold front. The chance of pounding rain and lightning remains. Overnight lows will be in the middle and upper 60s.

Sunrise is at 6:42 a.m. ET.

Sunday will have additional showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the morning and midday. The afternoon becomes sunnier, and it will be warm. Highs will be near 80 degrees.

After a cold front passes, we will have abundant sunshine and relief from the muggy weather Monday. Highs will be near 80 degrees.

Tuesday will have blue skies with crisp, mild to warm conditions. Afternoon temperatures will be in the middle and upper 70s.

Wednesday will be sunny and warmer. Daytime temps return to the low 80s.

