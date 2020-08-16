Metro Detroit weather: Warmth, showers and storms linger Saturday night

DETROIT – Welcome to Saturday night, Motown.

Many showers and storms are diminishing as the sun sets this evening. Some storms may re-develop overnight, and it remains warm. Sunday will be wet in the morning and dry in the afternoon. More settled weather remains for most of next week.

Unstable air remains over the area, Saturday night. Scattered showers and storms have a chance of re-developing after midnight. Overnight lows will be in the middle and upper 60s.

Sunrise is at 6:42 a.m. ET.

Sunday will have additional showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the morning and midday. The afternoon becomes sunnier, and it will be warm. Highs will be near 80 degrees.

After a cold front passes, we will have abundant sunshine and relief from the muggy weather Monday. Highs will be near 80 degrees.

Tuesday will have blue skies with crisp, mild to warm conditions. Afternoon temperatures will be in the middle and upper 70s.

Wednesday will be sunny and warmer. Daytime temps return to the low 80s.

