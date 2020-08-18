Metro Detroit weather: Heat, humidity will soon return after pleasant stretch

DETROIT – I hope you enjoyed the first of our two days in the 70s. Heat builds again starting Thursday, and eventually, the humidity will come along for the ride.

Brief cooldown

It’s not an extended cool snap, but we have a pair of 70-degree finishes this week. Tuesday was the first. Wednesday will be the other.

Then, we’re back above normal Thursday. That trend will continue until the middle of next week. Morning lows will be cool over the next few days, as well, not just from a cooler airmass, but from lower humidity, allowing nighttime temperatures to retreat to the 50s in nearly all locations.

Metro Zone spots might hold on to 60 degrees Friday before noticeably milder temperatures start to kick in.

Rain vacation

Monday’s widely scattered thunderstorms were the last raindrops we’ll see for a while. A good chunk of the area, including most of the South Zone, missed on out those and the downpours Sunday.

Unfortunately, that’s the area that was still in a moderate drought when the latest update came out Thursday. It’s possible we might see a worsening of that designation in Lenawee and Monroe counties.

Saturday will bring a slight chance of an afternoon storm, but our best chance will be Sunday. Those storms will be scattered. So again, not everyone is going to get wet. Beyond that, the 10-day forecast is dry until Wednesday.

Track the radar: