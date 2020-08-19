Metro Detroit weather: Perfect Wednesday leads into increased heat

DETROIT – Another picture perfect finish will lead into increasing heat, and this time the toasty temperatures will set up shop in our backyards.

Marching toward 90

Did you think we were done with the real-deal heat? Well, we’re not. Wednesday was the last of the 70s. Then we’ll be gunning for 90 by the weekend.

Temperatures will be back to normal Thursday. With low humidity, that will still be fairly enjoyable.

Friday brings the mid-80s, and Saturday we’ll be flirting with 90 degrees.

Humidity comes back late Saturday, as well -- just to muggy levels. It shouldn’t be ridiculous. Beyond that, we’ll stay consistently warm and muggy well into next week.

Rain chances slim

We’ve been putting a bullseye on Sunday for our best shot of rain. That’s still technically correct, but those chances look much slimmer.

We won’t be getting a full frontal passage, so the best lift will be across the northern part of the state. The best we can hope for is a few pop-up storms as heat and humidity build in the afternoon Saturday or Sunday.

I know that’s not great news for South Zoners who missed out on our last big rain Sunday. The drought remains moderate across the middle of our South Zone, and that may get even worse when the drought monitor gets updated Thursday.

Beyond the weekend, we don’t have a single drop of rain in the remainder of our 10-day forecast through next Friday.

Track the radar: