Metro Detroit weather: 80s have returned, 90s around the corner

DETROIT – Eighties have returned to southeast Michigan. And it looks like the 90s aren’t far behind. But the rain chances remain bleak.

Toasty August

After two straight days with highs in the 70s, the sultry part of summer has returned for another act. Highs Friday through the weekend will be in the mid-to-upper 80s. In fact, we’ll be teetering around 90 for six of the next seven days. That’s about 10 degrees above normal for this time of year. Normals are slowly decreasing and will be down to 79 by next weekend! The humidity will inch upward, but just to muggy levels at a couple points. That will add a degree or two to the feels-like numbers. But we’ve had much worse this summer.

Nearly Rain-Free

When you look at the 10 Day Forecast, you’ll see rain chances for Sunday and Monday. That remains technically correct, but we’re much more bullish on rainfall than in days past. There’s a good possibility that many of us may not see a drop of rain through the end of next weekend! The new Drought Monitor is out, and its good news. All areas that were in drought conditions have improved. There’s still a big chunk of our North and South Zones that remain abnormally dry, however. But looking at the forecast, it’s likely that those areas may worsen again through the end of the month.

Tropical Troubles

We’re monitoring two tropical systems that could impact the U.S. Florida could see a hurricane somewhere in the southern portion of the state by late Monday. While the Texas Gulf Coast will be watching a potential tropical storm on Tuesday. You can monitor the latest updates on our Local 4Casters app. Tap the More button and select Hurricane Tracker to get detailed stats and forecasts for both of these systems as the head toward the U.S. mainland.