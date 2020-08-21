Metro Detroit weather: Heating things up

I hope you enjoyed this spectacular week of summer weather, because we’re now heating things back up…starting today.

Some high clouds associated with a weak upper level disturbance will cross the area this morning, making for a very pretty sky. We then become mostly sunny and hot, with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s (30 to 31 degrees Celsius). Southwest wind at 5 to 10 mph.

Today’s sunrise is at 6:48 a.m., and today’s sunset is at 8:24 p.m.

Mostly clear Friday night, with lows in the mid 60s (17 degrees Celsius), and calm air.

Mostly sunny on Saturday, with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees (31 to 32 degrees Celsius). The humidity shouldn’t be too bad Saturday, but it’ll be plenty hot enough without it.

It’ll be a wonderfully balmy Saturday evening for grilling, twilight golf or tennis, an after dinner walk around the block, or perhaps a bike ride up to your favorite neighborhood ice cream place! Mostly clear skies will continue Saturday night, with lows in the mid to upper 60s (19 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy, hot and more humid on Sunday, with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees (31 to 32 degrees Celsius). Given that it’ll be more humid, that also means that the atmosphere will be more unstable. Technically, one or two thunderstorms could pop up, but most of us should remain dry.

Warm and muggy Sunday night, with lows near 70 degrees (21 degrees Celsius).

Next Week

The outlook for next week is less certain today than it was yesterday. Although a front will be moving south toward us from northern Michigan, we’ll have two tropical systems (when they get names, they’ll be called Laura and Marco) approaching the Gulf Coast simultaneously on Tuesday. Even though most of this morning’s models don’t show this, my years of watching these systems’ impact on our weather pattern is that they usually slow things down. My gut feeling is that the approaching front may not come through until Thursday or Friday. So, given that the heat and humidity will be with us through Thursday and possibly Friday, I now have to keep at least the chance for a thunderstorm in the forecast each day through the week.

Right now, the rain chances (and humidity!) appear to be long gone before next weekend.