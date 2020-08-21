Metro Detroit weather: Warm Friday evening, cooler Friday night

DETROIT – Welcome to Friday evening, Motown.

Today’s wonderful weather is capped off by a lovely Friday evening and Friday night. More hot and sunny weather is on the way for the second to last weekend of August. There’s a chance of showers before it ends, but it will not be a wash-out.

Friday evening will be very warm under fair skies with comfortable humidity. Temperatures will be in the 80s.

Sunset is that 8:24 p.m. ET.

Friday night will be clear and cool to mild. Overnight lows will be in the 50s and 60s.

If you or your family want to inspire the next generation of astronomers, scientists or engineers, take a look at Mars in the eastern sky and Jupiter and Saturn in the southern sky at and after 11 p.m.

Saturday will be a scorcher even by late August standards. Skies will be mostly blue with high temperatures reaching 90°F.

Sunday will be more of the same with additional humidity. Isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible after 2 p.m. While practicing safe protocols by the pool, afternoon temperatures will be in the 90s.

Monday will be hot and partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms. High temps will be in the upper 80s.

Tuesday will still look and feel like summer. Daytime temperatures will be in the upper 80s with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s right there available for both iPhones and Androids!