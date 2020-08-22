Metro Detroit weather: Clear skies Saturday morning ahead of a hot day

DETROIT – Welcome to Saturday, Motown.

A hot day is coming after a crisp morning filled with sunshine. It remains calm and dry tonight. Sunday will be hot and becomes a bit more humid. On and off showers are possible before the weekend ends.

Saturday morning will be cool to mild under clear skies. Temperatures start in the 50s and 60s. The weather is perfect for golfing, running or walking. Just remember your mask.

Sunrise is at 6:49 a.m.

Saturday afternoon will be sunny and hot. Temperatures climb 5 to 10 degrees above average. Highs will be near 90 degrees.

Saturday evening will have fair skies. It remains very warm with temperatures in the 80s.

Sunset is at 8:23 p.m.

Saturday night will be mostly clear and cool to mild, again. Overnight lows will be in the upper 60s in Detroit and in the low 60s outside the city.

Sunday will be hot and more humid. Afternoon temperatures will be near 90 degrees, again, with heat indices in the low and middle 90s. The increased moisture leads to instability and the possibility of isolated showers and thunderstorms, Sunday afternoon.

Monday will have scattered showers and thunderstorms. It will be hot and muggy, again, with highs in the upper 80s.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny and hot. Highs will be near 90 degrees.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny and hot. Daytime temperatures will be near 90 degrees.

