Metro Detroit weather: Heat is up Sunday with more humidity

DETROIT – Welcome to Sunday, Motown.

It’s another hot one. This time with more humidity as the afternoon progresses. There’s only a slight chance of a pop-up shower or storms before sunset.

Afterward, it will be warm overnight. More scattered showers are possible, tomorrow. It remains hotter than average nearly all this week.

Sunday afternoon becomes hotter and more muggy. Temperatures skyrocket to the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. It will feel like the low and middle 90s. Remember to drink plenty of water and keep kids and pets away from empty vehicles.

The increased humidity will lend itself to a slight chance of an isolated shower or thunderstorm. Most neighborhoods remain dry, so plans can remain in tact.

An isolated shower or thunderstorm remains possible Sunday evening. It will be warm with temperatures in the 80s.

Sunset is at 8:22 p.m.

Sunday night will be partly cloudy and mild. Overnight lows will be in the 60s to near 70 degrees.

Monday will have scattered showers and storms, but it will be hotter than average again. Highs will be near 90 degrees under mostly to partly sunny skies.

Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday will be bright and hot. Highs will be near 90 degrees with mostly sunny skies each day.

Showers and storms return Friday, and it will not be as hot. Afternoon temperatures will be in the low 80s.

Saturday will be warm and wonderful with lower humidity. Daytime temperatures will be near 80 degrees.

