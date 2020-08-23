Metro Detroit weather: Warm, wonderful Saturday evening

DETROIT – Welcome to Saturday evening, Motown.

It remains very warm but comfortable before sunset. Afterward, the Detroit area is in for a lovely Saturday night with clear skies and cooler conditions. Sunday will be hot and a bit more humid and a slight chance of a shower.

Saturday evening will have fair skies. It remains very warm with temperatures in the 80s.

Sunset is at 8:23 p.m.

Saturday night will be mostly clear and cool to mild, again. Overnight lows will be in the upper 60s in Detroit and in the low 60s outside the city.

Sunday will be hot and more humid. Afternoon temperatures will be near 90 degrees, again, with heat indices in the low and middle 90s. The increased moisture leads to instability and the possibility of isolated showers and thunderstorms, Sunday afternoon.

Monday will have scattered showers and thunderstorms. It will be hot and muggy, again, with highs in the upper 80s.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny and hot. Highs will be near 90 degrees.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny and hot. Daytime temperatures will be near 90 degrees.

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s right there available for both iPhones and Androids!