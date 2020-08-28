Metro Detroit weather: Residual flooding with showers, storms Friday evening

DETROIT – Welcome to Friday evening, Motown.

This evening and Friday night remain damp and at times stormy. It will be mild overnight and warm tomorrow. Saturday slowly becomes sunnier. Sunday will not be as warm, but it will be spectacular.

Friday evening will have scattered showers and thunderstorms. It will be warm with temperatures ranging from rain-cooled upper 60s and low 70s to the middle and upper 70s.

Some streets may still be flooded. As always, remember to “turn around, don’t drown” when coming across any high-standing water. Find an alternate route. Also, slow down to prevent hydroplaning.

Sunset will be as 8:13 p.m.

Friday night will be mostly cloudy and mild. Scattered showers and storms are possible until dawn. Overnight lows will be in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Saturday will be cloudy in the morning and sunnier in the afternoon. Scattered showers leave during breakfast time. Afternoon highs will be in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.

Sunday will be sunny, warm and wonderful. Humidity drops and highs will be in the middle 70s.

Monday will be mostly sunny and a bit warmer. Daytime temperatures reach the upper 70s.

The chance of showers and thunderstorms returns Tuesday and Wednesday. It becomes warmer than average again with highs in the low 80s.

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s right there available for both iPhones and Androids!